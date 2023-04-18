Braden Hall, 18, Hamler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he serve 10 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for two days previously served, and ordered to make $1,455.25 restitution to the victim.
Everett Lawson, 43, Bellevue, pleaded guilty to possession cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 12.
Nathanial Poole, 39, Deshler, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 60 days suspended and ordered to make restitution of $620 to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit.
Dakota Embry, 24, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Isaiah Hazlett, 24, Fostoria, pleaded not guilty to grand theft when the property is a firearm and tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brian Jennings, 32, McClure, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Chelsea Kruse, 26, 708 Village Lane, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 12 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Lewis, 38, Perrysburg, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
