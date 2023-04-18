Braden Hall, 18, Hamler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he serve 10 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for two days previously served, and ordered to make $1,455.25 restitution to the victim.


