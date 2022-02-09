Mary Alvarez, 57, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to attempted illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year, fined $250, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) and ordered to make $751.59 restitution to Henry County Job and Family Services. The charge was amended from illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony.

Regina Ruple, 35, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to attempted illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year, fined $250, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence at CCNO and ordered to make $751.59 restitution to Henry County Job and Family Services. The charge was amended from illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony.

Emmanuel Lucas, 53, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

