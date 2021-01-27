Henry Common Pleas
Jason Ramsey, 42, McClure, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Rebecca Brubaker, 58, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.
Christian Rayoum, 24, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10 and bond was set at $10,000 cash.
An indictment against Nathalie Vajen, 29, Hamler, for sexual battery, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
