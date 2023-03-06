Patrick Bennett, 32, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Cody Hall, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 5.
Nathaniel Hathaway, 28, Hamler, pleaded not guilty to a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with a weapons forfeiture specification, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Gregory Kalvitz, 43, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 5.
Tara Kidder, 41, Delta, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 12 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Everett Lawson, 43, Bellevue, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Rohdy, 37, homeless, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 20 and bond was set at $25,000.
Russell Cain IV, 28, Bryan, was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on supervised probation for two years and ordered to comply with the Team Recovery treatment program.
