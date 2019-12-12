Henry County Common Pleas
Pretrial hearing set: Robert Bremer, 39, Malinta, kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony
Plea hearing set: William Roth, 57, McClure, failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony
Sentencing set: Andrew Peters, 33, McClure, corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony
Garrett Simon, 39, Hamler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to continue treatment. Simon also was found guilty of violating the terms of community control. Community control was continued, and Simon was ordered to serve 90 days on house arrest with privileges for work, medical appointments, counseling appointments and court/probation appointments. According to the indictment, Simon participated in disorderly conduct with four or more others on or about June 16.
Jesse Brown, 24, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded not guilty to a charge of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He also is charged with one count of failure to register a change of employment/email address, a third-degree felony, and pleaded not guilty to that charge Nov. 29. A pretrial hearing, and a probable cause hearing on the state’s motion to revoke community control, are set for Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. Bond was set at $50,000 with no cash allowance. Brown was sentenced to 90 days jail and three years of community control in June 2016 after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
Devin Armour, 24, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on one count each of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to three years of community control and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence with credit for 142 days served. Armour’s driver’s license was suspended for three years and he was ordered to continue treatment and reside with his grandmother in Toledo. A second count of failure to comply, also a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Michael Baumgartner, 49, Napoleon, appeared on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m. and Baumgartner was released on his own recognizance subject to random drug screens.
Gabriel Rodriguez, 23, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty and a pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 30 at 9:30 a.m. He was released on his own recognizance subject to random drug screens.
Kirk Brinkman, 43, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Brinkman pleaded not guilty and a pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. Bond was set at $25,000 and has been posted.
Michael Prystash Jr., 46, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony. Sentencing, and a hearing on the state’s motion to revoke community control, are set for Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. and bond was continued as previously set. Prystash was sentenced to three years of community control in September 2018 after he pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies.
Amy Nickels, 51, Malinta, appeared on two counts of theft, a second- and third-degree felony. A jury trial was scheduled for March 17-18 at 9 a.m., and a final pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m. Bond was continued as previously set.
Devin Bowers, 26, Archbold, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. A second count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing, set for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. Bond was continued.
Derek Combs, 20, Deshler, appeared and pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third- and fourth-degree felony. A third count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing, set for Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. Bond was continued.
