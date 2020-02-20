Henry Common Pleas
Jared Lambert, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, with conditions including that he complete the Renewed Mind treatment program. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Teodoro Gonzales, unknown address, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
