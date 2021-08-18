* Henry Common Pleas
Breanna Gordon-Badillo, 28, Battle Creek, Mich., pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a suspended $1,000 fine and a suspended 180-day jail sentence. The charge was amended from trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Lance Gordon-Badillo, 28, Battle Creek, Mich., pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a suspended $1,000 fine and a suspended 180-day jail sentence on condition he complete six months of non-reporting probation. The charge was amended from trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Logan Malinowski, 28, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and assault, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 1.
Christopher Borstelman, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Zachary Minnich, 25, Delta, pleaded not guilty to ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Taylor Swartzlander, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and third-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
