Henry Common Pleas

Kelsey Brown, 34, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15 and the defendant's bond was continued.

Brenton Clements, 32, 236 Riverdale Drive, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15 and his bond was continued.

Joy Perkins, 30, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9.

