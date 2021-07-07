Henry Common Pleas

Seth Wyse, 39, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for three years, given a 180-day suspended jail sentence and ordered to make restitution of $4,853.05 to Premier Bank. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.

Toby Borstelman, 38, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Nicholas Buell, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to attempt to commit an offense, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Amber Clark, 36, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Brian Loe, 36, North Baltimore, pleaded not guilty to two counts of vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Kory Stiner, 23, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jamie Taylor, 38, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

