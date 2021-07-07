Henry Common Pleas
Seth Wyse, 39, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for three years, given a 180-day suspended jail sentence and ordered to make restitution of $4,853.05 to Premier Bank. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Toby Borstelman, 38, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nicholas Buell, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to attempt to commit an offense, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amber Clark, 36, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brian Loe, 36, North Baltimore, pleaded not guilty to two counts of vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kory Stiner, 23, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jamie Taylor, 38, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.