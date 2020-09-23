Henry Common Pleas

Kendra Bosma, 29, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on supervised probation for two years, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and ordered to continue with counseling from Maumee Valley Guidance Center. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony.

Jayme Etheridge, 34, address unknown, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to continue with treatment and aftercare recommendations.

Douglas Cramer, 47, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

