Henry Common Pleas
Floyd Cole, 59, Weston, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual imposition, each a third-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on supervised probation for two years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim's family, and given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charges were amended from gross sexual imposition, each third- and fourth-degree felonies, while four additional counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
