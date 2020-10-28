Henry Common Pleas

Jared Bauman, 35, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 123 days served in jail while his case was pending, and ordered to make $400 restitution for the drug transaction. Charges of forgery and breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, ordered to make $250 restitution to the victim, complete the SEARCH program, and comply with program recommendations and aftercare.

Brittany Marroquin, 28, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was fined $375, given a six-day jail sentence with credit for three days served while her case was pending and given a one-year operator's license suspension. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.

William Brubaker, 57, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangering children, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Kyle Carpenter, 26, Napoleon, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. The criminal proceedings were stayed on condition he comply with treatment terms.

William Rader, 37, McClure, had an indictment for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.

