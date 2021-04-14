Henry Common Pleas
Logan Chilcote, 29, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was given a prison term totaling seven years. He also was fined $10,000, ordered to make $600 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and $1,200 to the Napoleon Police Department for the drug transactions to an undercover informant while $2,265 seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited. Chilcote was given credit for 176 days served in jail while his case was pending. Three additional charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies, were dismissed.
Todd Conner, 56, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 1.
Christopher Fay, 36, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 30 and the defendant's bond was continued.
Derek Goeckerman, 33, Holland, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 28 and his bond was continued.
Dustin Hall, 38, Maumee, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 21 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Derek Heckler, 21, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 30 and bond was set at $5,000.
Lorn Justice, 45, Marion, Ind., pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 21 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Michael Schrickel, 48, Maumee, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 21 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christopher Seacott, 47, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 21 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Andrea Siebert, 30, Napoleon, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. The proceedings were stayed and the defendant was ordered to comply with treatment requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.