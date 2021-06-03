Henry Common Pleas

Vashun Tolbert, 48, Detroit, Mich., pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term to run consecutive to an 18-month prison term reimposed on a previous conviction for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was given credit for 29 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. A second count of menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

John Jacobs, 54, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and given a three-year operator's license suspension. A charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Jacob Janes, 32, Ann Arbor, Mich., pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 22.

Eric Rodriguez, 32, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond with electronic monitoring. Sentencing was scheduled for July 12.

Skylar Miller, 25, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Amanda Wilhelm, 34, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Katrina Williams, 24, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

