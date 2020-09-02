Henry Common Pleas
Jeremy Diller, 36, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years with credit for 57 days served in jail while his case was pending. He also was ordered to follow with any treatment recommendations through Recovery Services, have no contact with the victim and make $600 restitution to the victim. The felony charge was amended from burglary, a third-degree felony.
Morgan Jones, 20, Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Damian Adams, 39, Hoytville, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7 and bond was set at $10,000.
Eric Gossman, 38, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a first-degree felony; assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23 and bond was set at $100,000.
