Henry Common Pleas
Jaden Buchhop, 23, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and reckless operation, a minor misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he receive an alcohol assessment through Recovery Services and comply with treatment recommendations. He also was fined $150. The reckless operation charge was amended from OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Juan Delgado Sr., 48, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.
Tanner Pritchard, 36, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.
Seth Okuley, 23, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 26 and bond was set at $10,000 cash.
