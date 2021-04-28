Henry Common Pleas
Kreg Markins, 32, Hamler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control and ordered to complete the SEARCH program.
Andrew Roumell, 42, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence, ordered to have no contact with the victim and ordered to receive an alcohol assessment and comply with all treatment recommendations. The charge alleged that he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member on Nov. 27. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which had alleged that he strangled a household member, was dismissed. The victim was later treated and released at Henry County Hospital.
Micah Gunther, 37, Nevada City, Calif., pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 1 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Ian Hoffman, 25, Sylvania, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 9 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
