Henry Common Pleas
Pretrial hearings set: Kristie Simon, 38, Deshler, one count each of theft and identity theft (both fifth-degree felonies); Gary Hogrefe, 73, Napoleon, open burning or dumping (an unclassified felony); Kaige Royal, 19, Napoleon, felonious assault (a second-degree felony) and disrupting public service (a fourth-degree felony); Justin Rowe, 31, Napoleon, failure to register (a third-degree felony); David Skrepenski, 42, Oregon, theft (a fifth-degree felony); Patrick Heilman, 62, 844 N. Clinton St., robbery (a second-degree felony), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle with a specification (a fourth-degree felony)
John Brown IV, 26, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. One count of tampering with evidence, also a third-degree felony, is to be dismissed at sentencing, set for Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m. Bond was continued as previously set.
Robert Bremer, 39, Malinta, appeared on one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and one count of felonious assault, a fourth-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty, and a pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. Bond was set at $150,000.
Nicholas Scott, 36, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence with a specification, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to continue treatment through Job and Family Services. According to the indictment, Scott caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about May 4.
Chrystal Corder, 37, Oregon, appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 2 at 10:45 a.m. Corder was released on her own recognizance.
Christian McCowan, 23, Jasper, Mich., appeared for sentencing on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and three counts of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor and fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. He was sentenced to four years of community control with credit for 147 days jail served and ordered to pay $1,670 in restitution to the victims. Two counts of breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies; and one count of theft, a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
Steven Schuller, 34, McClure, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to register a change of employment/address with a specification, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced to six months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), rural Stryker, on indigent GPS monitoring, and five years of community control.
Crystal Simmons, 47, Toledo, appeared and pleaded guilty to illegal use of food stamps/WIC, a fifth-degree felony. She was sentenced to five years of community control. A charge of receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
James Brown, 53, Toledo, appeared and pleaded guilty to illegal use of food stamps/WIC, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to five years of community control and must comply with a Lucas County restitution order. A charge of receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Matthew Rhoads, 34, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to attempted violation of a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge was amended from violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to one year of community control.
