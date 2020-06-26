Henry Common Pleas
Adrian Carillo, 36, West Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Taylor Cover, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Allen Mason, 27, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
John Oberdier, 31, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.