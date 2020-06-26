Henry Common Pleas

Adrian Carillo, 36, West Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Taylor Cover, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Allen Mason, 27, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

John Oberdier, 31, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Load comments