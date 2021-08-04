Henry Common Pleas

Andrew Snyder, 29, 1704 E. Second St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. He was given a 36-month prison term. Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Skylar Miller, 25, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and required to seek and maintain employment. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.

Alexander Westrick, 33, Holgate, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a suspended $1,000 fine, a suspended 180-day jail sentence and placed on community control for five years. A charge of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Jack Pringle, 28, Deshler, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 12.

Anthony McAvoy, 36, Napoleon, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. The criminal proceedings are stayed as he enters a treatment program.

