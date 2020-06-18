Henry Common Pleas

Michael Dixon, 38, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 6.

Nathan Kuhlman, 30, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27.

Jermaine Livingston, 19, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

William Rader, 36, McClure, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Nathalie Vajen, 28, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to sexual battery, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

