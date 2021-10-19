Henry Common Pleas
Dante Medley, 42, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted aggravated assault, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he receive an anger management assessment. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which had alleged that on May 2 he caused serious harm to another person (Hayden Babcock) by strangling him outside an apartment building at 231 W. Washington Ave.
Jack Pringle, 28, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, given 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and ordered to receive an anger management assessment.
Toby Borstelman, 39, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and given a 180-day jail sentence. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony while two additional counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
An indictment of Amanda Wilhelm, 34, Napoleon, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
