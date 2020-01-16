• Court Results

Henry Common Pleas

Pretrial hearing set: Jesse Whitehead, 29, Wauseon, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Sentencing set: Charles Dickson, 43, Toledo, theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Zachary Fisher, 22, Bryan, appeared and was found guilty of violating the terms of intervention in lieu of conviction. Fisher was granted intervention in September on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of community control.

Jessica Ripke, 24, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m. Bond was set at $10,000 with no cash allowance.

