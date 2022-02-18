Dominick Bauer, 20, South Bend, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tim Bower, 43, Delta, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christopher Jackson, 50, McClure, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jennifer McCabe, 34, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 9 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Timothy Northrup, 37, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 16 and his bond continued.
Christian Rayoum, 25, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joseph Rodriguez, 59, homeless, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 21 while bond is set at $100,000 cash.
Andrew Ryan, 36, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.