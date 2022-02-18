Dominick Bauer, 20, South Bend, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Tim Bower, 43, Delta, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Christopher Jackson, 50, McClure, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jennifer McCabe, 34, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 9 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Timothy Northrup, 37, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 16 and his bond continued.

Christian Rayoum, 25, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Joseph Rodriguez, 59, homeless, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 21 while bond is set at $100,000 cash.

Andrew Ryan, 36, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 28.

