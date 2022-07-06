Matthew Rednour, 43, McClure, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 10-month prison term to run concurrent with a 24-month term imposed in Williams County Common Pleas Court on a charge of illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony.
Jason Cocke, 51, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 180-day jail sentence with 170 days suspended, and ordered to complete treatment as recommended his supervising officer. The charge was amended from domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Spencer Tuckerman, 33, McClure, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and given nine months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with work release. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Doan III, 31, 1983 Jefferson Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Seth Wyse, 41, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to theft and safecracking, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and his bond was continued.
Rachel Gonzalez, 34, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault, one a fourth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1 and her bond was continued.
