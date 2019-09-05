Henry Common Pleas
Pretrial hearings set: Chavis Martinez, 27, Archbold, aggravated possession of drugs (a fifth-degree felony); Geoffrey Springstead, 48, Weston, felonious assault (a second-degree felony); Elija Henderson, 23, Roseville, Mich., counterfeiting (a third-degree felony)
Plea hearing set: Jamie Hohenberger, 42, Holgate, one count each of burglary and felonious assault (both second-degree felonies).
Remington Jones, 25, Detroit, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of counterfeiting, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is set for Oct. 15 at 2:45 p.m. Bond was continued as previously set.
Mareisha Hunter, 24, Harper Woods, Mich., appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of counterfeiting, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is set for Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. Bond was continued as previously set.
Daniel Cook, 53, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of community control, and his driver’s license was suspended for one year. Cook also was ordered to receive an anger-management assessment at Maumee Valley Guidance Center.
Kody Osborne, 23, Hillsdale, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in hashish with a specification, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced to 18 months prison at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, to be served concurrently to a Hancock County sentence. He also was ordered to pay $500 to the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit.
Johnny Edwards, 26, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charge was amended from a charge of rape, a first-degree felony. A second count of rape, also a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing, set for Oct. 2 at 1:15 p.m.
