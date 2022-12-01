Matthew Sulewski, 32, Maumee, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, fined $500 and given 180 days in jail with 146 days suspended and credit for 34 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
David Kinney, 25, Stryker, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Michelle Smith, 45, Napoleon, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Criminal proceedings were stayed on condition she comply with terms of the agreement.
Alex Metz, 34, 1024 Harrison Ave., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mario Ramirez, 32, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Gabriel Ross, 33, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, a third-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, a each a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 17 and his bond was continued.
