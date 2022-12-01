Matthew Sulewski, 32, Maumee, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, fined $500 and given 180 days in jail with 146 days suspended and credit for 34 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments