Allen Mason, 28, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to register and complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, each a third-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 48 months with credit for 73 days served in jail while his cases were pending and fined $5,000. In addition to possessing methamphetamine he failed to register his address with authorities as a requirement of his sexual offender status.
Rebecca Brubaker, 58, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of endangering children, both third-degree felonies. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim unless allowed by family. She and a co-defendant, William Brubaker, 57, Napoleon, were charged with causing physical harm to two grandchildren.
Juan Delgado Sr., 48, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, ordered to have no access to the victim's funds or bank accounts and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony while a charge of identity fraud, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Tanner Pritchard, 36, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three days, fined $5,000 and ordered to make $400 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant.
Seth Malosh, 24, 829 Hopkins St., was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. The proceedings were stayed on condition he comply with the terms of a treatment program.
