Henry Common Pleas
Pretrial hearings set: Michael Prystash Jr., 46, Napoleon, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (a second-degree felony), three counts of theft (a fourth-degree felony and two fifth-degree felonies); Kristie Simon, 38, Deshler, one count each of theft and identity theft (both fifth-degree felonies); James Hutchinson, 29, McClure, felonious assault (a second-degree felony); Martez Smith, 37, Lima, trafficking in cocaine with a specification (a first-degree felony); Devin Bowers, 26, Archbold, two counts of receiving stolen property (fourth- and fifth-degree felonies), one count of possessing criminal tools (a fifth-degree felony).
Jury trial set: Willie Jones III, 23, Holgate, tampering with evidence (a third-degree felony), aggravated possession of drugs (a fifth-degree felony) and resisting arrest (a second-degree misdemeanor).
Sentencing set: Garrett Simon, 38, Deshler, aggravated riot (a fourth-degree felony).
Vicki Witmer, 51, Gladwin, Mich., appeared on one count each of trafficking in heroin and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, both first-degree felonies; one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies. She was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty to all charges. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 6 at 2:30 p.m. Bond was set at $250,000 with no cash allowance.
Franklin Niese, 61, Jenera, appeared for sentencing on three counts of receiving stolen property, two fourth-degree felonies and a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison with credit for four days served and ordered to pay $18,880 in restitution jointly and severely with Porfirio Diaz and Crecencio Morales. According to the indictment, Niese “received, retained or disposed of” seed corn, a drone and various tools that had been stolen from Henry County properties between March and June 2018.
Roger Amos, 72, McClure, appeared for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to two years of community control, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $2,079.82 in restitution to the victims. Two additional counts of receiving stolen property, also fifth-degree felonies, were dismissed.
Billy Wilson, 41, Hamler, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor (amended from counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony). He was sentenced to one year of community control.
Patrick Heilman, 52, 844 N. Clinton St., appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of community control.
Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., appeared on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of trafficking in heroin and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, all first-degree felonies; three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two second-degree felonies and a fourth-degree felony; and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He was granted court- appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 18 at 1:15 p.m. Bond was set at $450,000 with no cash allowance.
Justin Rowe, 31, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of failure to register, a third-degree felony. The charge was amended to obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and Rowe pleaded guilty to the amended charge. Sentencing is set for Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.
David Skrepenski, 42, Oregon, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing is set for Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m. According to court records, Skrepenski stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500 from Walmart on or about June 24.
Jesse Brown, 24, Liberty Center, appeared on a charge of failure to register a change of employment/email, a third-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Monday at 9 a.m. Bond was set at $25,000 with no cash allowance.
Charles Dickson, 43, Toledo, appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded guilty. Sentencing is set for Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. Bond was continued as previously set.
Ronald Beals, 38, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence with a specification, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing, set for Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m.
Mark Shook, 41, Liberty Center, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing is set for Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. and bond was continued as previously set.
