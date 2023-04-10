Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she make restitution of $1,118.
Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she make restitution of $1,118.
Austin Wilkins, 26, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given 180 days in jail with 177 days suspended and credit for three days served while his case was pending. He also is required to continue with treatment at Maumee Valley Guidance Center.
Michael Hill Jr., 39, McClure, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 8 and bond was set at $2,500 cash.
Connor Minnich, 25, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 5.
Desmond Paxton, 31, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
John Sleigh, 50, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 16.
Timothy Wagner, 27, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 16.
Samuel Williams III, 21, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.