Henry Common Pleas

Pretrial hearings set: Michelle Roehl, 35, Napoleon, possession of fentanyl (a fifth-degree felony); Remington Jones, 25, Detroit, Mich., counterfeiting (a third-degree felony); Jamie Hohenberger, 42, Holgate, burglary and felonious assault (both second-degree felonies); Mareisha Hunter, 23, Harper Woods, Mich., counterfeiting (a third-degree felony).

