Henry Common Pleas
James Ford, 39, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for five years and given suspended 180-day jail sentences at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He also was ordered to undergo an anger management assessment and follow its recommendations and make restitution of $4,952.01 while a firearm seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited. Two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm specification, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Dec. 26 near Liberty Center he followed a person on an ATV with his vehicle and then struck the ATV. He also allegedly fired shots randomly in the direction of two people.
Makayla Okuley, 27, Wauseon, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on supervised probation for one year with conditions, including that she comply with all treatment recommendations.
Tyler Addiego, 35, Grass Valley, Calif., pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kevin Hatcher, 56, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in persons, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jody Lucas, 31, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 23.
Khalid Nasirdeen, 51, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 9 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Brent Reynolds, 55, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Schwartz, 47, North Baltimore, pleaded not guilty to money laundering, a third-degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and bond was set at $20,000 cash.
