Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was given a prison term of three- to 4 1/2 years with credit for 116 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. Charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony, were dismissed. The charges alleged that on Sept. 25 he and a co-defendant, Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, forced their way into another man’s home in Napoleon, assaulted him and forced him to take them to get gasoline. Rodriguez was convicted previously of two misdemeanor offenses.


