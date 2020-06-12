Jared Bauman, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 8 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision.
Tyler Frankforther, 31, Hoytville, for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 23 and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
Dallas Guevara, 22, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dylan Hall, 24, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 29 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision.
Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 2.
Samuel Williams III, 19, Hamler, pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony; and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 1 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision.
William Yates Jr., 27, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and escape, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.