Jared Bauman, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 8 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision.

Tyler Frankforther, 31, Hoytville, for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 23 and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Dallas Guevara, 22, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Dylan Hall, 24, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 29 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision.

Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 2.

Samuel Williams III, 19, Hamler, pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony; and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 1 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision.

William Yates Jr., 27, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and escape, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision.

Load comments