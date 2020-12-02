Henry Common Pleas
Jermaine Livingston, 19, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to receive an assessment from Recovery Services and follow treatment program requirements.
Samuel Williams III, 19, Hamler, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 4.
Anthony Wright, 21, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to escape, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 22.
Tanya Bullock, 44, Napoleon, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The proceedings were stayed and he was ordered to comply with terms of the agreement.
Jesse Whitehead, 30, Archbold, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The proceedings were stayed and he was ordered to comply with terms of the agreement.
Aimee Cochran, 27, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tamara McCarley, 49, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Ramsey, 42, McClure, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Amber Shindler, 29, Delta, pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
