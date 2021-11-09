Henry Common Pleas

Brian Weber, 33, Whitehouse, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and given a three-year operator's license suspension. Weber led Henry County Sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle pursuit near Liberty Center on April 14 characterized by low speeds before he was apprehended east of the town.

Kory Stiner, 23, West Unity, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on condition he comply with treatment terms. He also was fined $500.

