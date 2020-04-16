Henry Common Pleas

Kimber Nadeau, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony. She was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 91 days served in jail while her case was pending. The charge was amended from corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, while a charge of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Jan. 2, she  supplied another person with heroin, who overdosed in Napoleon, but was revived with the drug Narcan.

Load comments