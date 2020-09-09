Henry County Common Pleas

Jaden Buchhop, 23, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jered Evearitt, 30, McClure, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 24 and bond was set at $10,000 cash.

