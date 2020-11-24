Henry Common Pleas
Rhea Bockelman, 29, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing of two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. She was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 67 days served in jail while her cases were pending, and fined $10,000. An additional count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and a charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Michael Dixon, 39, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he follow treatment recommendations through A Renewed Mind.
Nicholas Burks, 30, Cygnet, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christian Rayoum, 23, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Andrew Snyder, 29, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
