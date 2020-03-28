Henry Common Pleas

Jayme Etheridge, address unknown, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and she was given a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for May 27.

Wesley Kirby, Napoleon, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to complete a treatment program.

Jordan Vanderveer, Toledo, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to complete a treatment program.

Corey Witsman, Toledo, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. A second count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

