Henry Common Pleas

Trever Rosene, 22, Swanton, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on supervised probation for two years, and ordered to comply with all aspects of his treatment program and stay in the intervention plan of Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.

Brett Ardelean, 29, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Dylan Hall, 24, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 29 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

