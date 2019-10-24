Henry Common Pleas

Pretrial hearings set: Christopher Chupa, 20, McClure, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (both third-degree felonies) and one count of trafficking in marijuana (a fifth-degree felony); Ronald Beals, 38, Napoleon, one count each of felonious assault (a second-degree felony), domestic violence (a fourth-degree felony) and aggravated possession of drugs (a fifth-degree felony); Dillon Davis, 24, Deshler, aggravated riot (a fourth-degree felony); Kimberly Shively, 27, Hamler, obstructing justice (a fifth-degree felony); Amy Nickels, 51, Malinta, two counts of theft (a second- and third-degree felony); William Roth, 57, McClure, failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer (a third-degree felony).

Plea hearing set: Justin Rowe, 31, Napoleon, failure to register a change of address/vehicle identifiers (a third-degree felony)

Raziel Guerrero, 26, Napoleon, appeared on charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault, both first-degree felonies; and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Guerrero’s court-appointed attorney Esteban Callejas was withdrawn as counsel, and a pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 4 at 10:15 a.m.

Gary Hoffer, 50, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of a dangerous ordnance, all fifth-degree felonies; and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison and may be subject to three years of post-release control.

Tracianne Weirauch, 28, Napoleon appeared for sentencing on one count of attempted tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; two counts of theft and one count of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies. She was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to pay $50 in restitution and complete programming at the WORTH Center. A charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Mareisha Hunter, 24, Roseville, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of counterfeiting, a third-degree felony. Hunter was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay $200 in restitution.

Elija Henderson, 24, Roseville, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of counterfeiting, a third-degree felony. Henderson was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay $200 in restitution.

Devin Armour, 23, Napoleon, appeared on two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, third-degree felonies; and one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was deemed competent to stand trial, and subsequently pleaded guilty to the failure-to-comply charges. The misdemeanor charge will be dismissed at sentencing, set for Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Alexander Salaz, 29, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A jury trial was scheduled for Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. A final pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Roger Amos, 72, McClure, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Two additional counts of the same will be dismissed at sentencing, set for Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Load comments