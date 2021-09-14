Henry Common Pleas
Amber Shindler, 30, Delta, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she continue with treatment and comply with recommendations. The charge was amended from corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.
Amber Clark, 36, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Mary Alvarez, 56, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nicole Dipillo, 36, Ridgeville Corners, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Austin Meyer, 21, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Daniel Pezzin, 32, Maumee, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Regina Ruple, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amber Wilhlem, 33, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and bond was set at $15,000.
