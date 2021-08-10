Henry Common Pleas
Chase Simons, 19, Holgate, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years with conditions, including that he retain employment and make restitution of $13,555 to Holgate Party Mart. He also was given a suspended 90-day jail sentence. The charge, which alleged theft from the above business, was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Zebadith Hoffman, 20, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.