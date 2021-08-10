Henry Common Pleas

Chase Simons, 19, Holgate, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years with conditions, including that he retain employment and make restitution of $13,555 to Holgate Party Mart. He also was given a suspended 90-day jail sentence. The charge, which alleged theft from the above business, was amended from a fourth-degree felony.

Zebadith Hoffman, 20, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

