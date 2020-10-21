Henry Common Pleas
Shelby Dotson, 22, Napoleon, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on supervised probation for two years and ordered to complete the Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio treatment program and participate in aftercare.
Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to continue treatment with the Renewal Center and participate in aftercare. The charge was amended from complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.
Nathan Pfaff, 21, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Larry Sparks Sr., 68, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
