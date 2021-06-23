Henry Common Pleas
Kyle McCabe, 30, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for five years.
Mary Alvarez, 56, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 28 and her $25,000 cash bond was continued.
Donta McQuillin, 45, Delta, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Grimes, 33, 21796 Parkview Drive, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brian Weber, 33, Whitehouse, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
