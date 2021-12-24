Henry Common Pleas

Eric Konwinski, 32, McClure, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Michael Dwayne Lawrence, 36, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Michael Lamont Lawrence, 23, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and his bond was continued.

James Long, 57, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 and his bond was continued.

Michael Nelson, 49, Grelton, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and his bond was continued.

Kaleb Thomas, 18, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

