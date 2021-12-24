Henry Common Pleas
Eric Konwinski, 32, McClure, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Dwayne Lawrence, 36, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Lamont Lawrence, 23, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and his bond was continued.
James Long, 57, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 and his bond was continued.
Michael Nelson, 49, Grelton, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and his bond was continued.
Kaleb Thomas, 18, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.