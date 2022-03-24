Kelsey Brown, 34, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was given a 36-month prison term with credit for 132 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while her case was pending. A second count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Nicholas Buell, 30, Ypsilanti, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he complete treatment recommended by his supervising officer.
Lisa Davila, 46, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served, fined $250, placed on probation for one year and ordered to complete an assessment with the Center for Child and Family Advocacy. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
