Federico Rocha, 51, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 90 days suspended and credit for 58 days served while his case pending. He also was fined $750, ordered to reimburse the Napoleon Police Department $64 and ordered to complete treatment recommended by his supervising officer.
Benjamin Rohdy, 48, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, given 20 days in CCNO with credit for one day served and ordered to following treatment recommendations by his supervising officer. The charge was amended from attempted burglary, a third-degree felony.
Daniel Pezzin, 33, Maumee, pleaded guilty to attempted vandalism and being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended 60-day jail sentence, fined $500 and ordered to pay $225 restitution to Circle K. The vandalism charge was amended from vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, while the other charge was amended from OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Christopher Borstelman, 36, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.