Henry Common Pleas

Logan Malinowski, 27, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and assault, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Mark McMahon, 26, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to harassment with a bodily substance and attempted trespass in a habitation, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments